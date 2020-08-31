Skip to Content
Las Cruces mother, daughter have emotional reunion after 6 months as nursing home visits now allowed

Harriette Michell reunites with her 76-year-old mother, Harriet DeBusk, through a plexiglass barrier at the Haciendas at Grace Village.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the first time since the pandemic, nursing homes in some New Mexico counties have started allowing visitors.

“I think sometimes they think we’ve forgotten about them," said Harriette Mitchel, who was reunited with her 76-year-old mother, Harriet DeBusk, on Monday.

"We haven’t," Mitchell said. "We haven’t forgotten.”

The two saw each other for the first time in six months through a plexiglas barrier at the Haciendas at Grace Village in east Las Cruces.

"I was so happy to see her and to know she was fine," Mitchell said. "I knew she was fine, but it’s just hard not seeing her. It was amazing.”

