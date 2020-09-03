Las Cruces nursing home resident is state’s only new virus death; facility now has 6 fatalities

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces nursing home resident was the state of New Mexico's only coronavirus death reported on Thursday.

State health officials indicated the fatality toll from Covid-19 reached 45 in Doña Ana County and hit 791 across New Mexico.

The victim, a woman in her 70s with underlying conditions, was a resident at the Good Samaritan Society assisted living facility in Las Cruces.

It was at least the sixth death to have occurred since late July involving residents at the Good Samaritan Society, according to state records reviewed by ABC-7.

The five prior deaths involving residents at the Las Cruces facility include...

According to ABC-7 archives, the Good Samaritan Society was placed by health officials on July 4 to a list of dozens of assisted living facilities across New Mexico where case outbreaks were reported among residents and/or staff.

Based on state records, a recent ABC-7 count showed Good Samaritan among at least nine nursing homes in Las Cruces - and 10 total in Doña Ana County - where virus infections had occurred during the pandemic.

There were 29 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County on Thursday, as part of an additional 202 infections throughout New Mexico. The cumulative case counts now totaled 2,920 in Doña Ana County and 25,812 for the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.