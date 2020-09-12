Business owners, city employees clean up central Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police officers, city employees and business owners worked early Saturday morning to clean El Paseo Road in central Las Cruces.

"We are trying to revitalize the El Paseo corridor," said Sgt. Rob Gutierrez of the Las Cruces Police Department. "If you look around, there are a lot of businesses that can't afford to pay for clean-up."

New Mexico State University students also joined the clean-up. Volunteers cleaned up weeds, graffiti and trash.

"What better than to get the local community to partner up with local businesses and help them out," said Sgt. Gutierrez.