Crews battle Chaparral landfill fire

New Mexico

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico - Firefighters were working to contain a large blaze with heavy smoke at a Chaparral landfill on Sunday evening.

The fire was burning at 180 McCombs Rd at the South Central Solid Waste Authority.

A spokesman for the El Paso Fire Department told ABC-7 that the fire is within a structure where the agency stores trash.

He confirmed it was a multi-agency response, with five units from the El Paso Fire Department on scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.