‘This helps immensely’: Las Cruces server tipped $2,042 as restaurant struggles financially

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A day before New Mexico restaurants have to halt in-person dining, two Las Cruces women tipped a server $2,042.

"This helps immensely," said Mike Fry, the owner of Cafecito Divino.

As ABC-7 has reported, colleagues and friends Christi Getz and Jenni Nowlin have been on a weekly mission to surprise Las Cruces servers with giant gratuities.

It's called 'Big Tip Tuesday. They decided to tip early this week ahead of New Mexico's shutdown.

Cafecito Divino is also struggling financially during the pandemic, according to Fry. At the beginning of the year, a car drove into the building. Then, Covid hit. On top of that, Fry's partner passed away.

"This is a last ditch effort to pay the rent and payroll and keep the doors open long enough to survive the virus and lockdowns," wrote Fry on GoFundMe.

You can donate to help the restaurant at this GoFundMe link.

In September, the women tipped a young mother $1,200 at the Game II.

"I'm extremely grateful," Audrey Pacheco told ABC-7 in September. I never thought I would be chosen to receive something like this!"

If you'd like to help the women fundraise large tips, click on Facebook link.