Watch LIVE at 3PM: New Mexico governor holds briefing on re-opening plan after virus shutdown

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, alongside other state officials, was scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. briefing Monday on the current trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

After a two-week statewide shutdown, New Mexico is moving into a three-tiered (red, yellow, green) county-by-county system of reopening to take effect on Wednesday, which the governor was set to discuss.

Counties that want fewer restrictions must hit one of two risk criteria: a positive test rate less than five percent for two weeks or a two-week average of less than 8 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Monday, 32 of 33 counties in New Mexico were at the red level. Only Los Alamos County was in yellow, which would make it eligible to shed some restrictions on mass gatherings and resume indoor dining at restaurants.

At the red level, businesses can still reopen but with the following tight restrictions:

Essential retail spaces like grocery stores can only operate at 25% capacity or 75 customers, whichever is smaller.

Restaurants and drink establishments can have outdoor dining at 25% capacity, but no indoor dining.

Close contact businesses like hair salons and gyms can reopen at 25 percent capacity or 10 customers, whichever is smaller.

Outdoor recreational facilities are at 25%.

Close contact recreational facilities, such as movie theaters, indoor museums, and bars must stay closed.

Houses of worship are at 25% capacity.

Places of lodging can operate at 40% capacity if they are New Mexico safe certified. The others are at 25%.

All other businesses are at 25% capacity or 75 customers.

Click here to see the breakdown of the tier-system and click here to see the official map displaying each county’s current level.

Top officials with some of the state's largest health care providers said Monday that hospitals are full and modeling shows capacity will continue to be surpassed over the coming weeks, despite the state's lockdown on many businesses. The officials indicated that much of the increase in cases is not based on businesses being open but rather from family and friends gathering indoors.

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 1,443 new Covid-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and 919 people currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals. The statewide positivity rate on Sunday was at 13.1%.

From Nov. 22 through Sunday in New Mexico, one person in every 155 people was diagnosed with Covid-19. The rate is calculated by dividing the state population by the number of new cases over the past week.

The pandemic and companion health restrictions are taking a heavy economic toll on the state economy. State lawmakers last week enacted a $330 million relief package aimed at helping out-of-work New Mexicans and certain businesses that have been hit hard.