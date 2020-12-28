Las Cruces nursing home residents ecstatic to receive Covid-19 vaccine, saying they have ‘nothing to lose’

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At 81-years-old, Henrietta Devins was first in line on Monday to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Village at Northrise - Morningside nursing home in Las Cruces.

"I have nothing to lose," the grandmother said. "My time, obviously, is limited."

On Sunday, the state of New Mexico began the process of vaccinating 15,000 residents or staffers of long-term care facilities. Casa Del Sol was the first in Las Cruces.

"I worry about my grandkids," Devins said. "Nobody can even come and visit you. The isolation is terrible."