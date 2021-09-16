Man’s body found along I-10, about 15 miles west of Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man's body was found late Thursday afternoon along Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces and just beyond a landfill area.

New Mexico State Police were on scene investigating the discovery on I-10 near exit 127, about 15 miles outside of Las Cruces and near the Corralitos Regional Landfill.

Authorities were alerted to the deceased person about 4 p.m., but there were no word on who found the body. Officials also did not indicate a possible cause of death.

"The investigation is preliminary and information is limited," state police said in a statement.

Officers asked anyone with information about the body found to call the NMSP at 575-382-2511.