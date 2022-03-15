Battle over Deming firefighter wages continues

DEMING, New Mexico -- The battle over wages between the city of Deming and its firefighters continues.

Back in January 14 firefighters handed in their letters of resignation due to the low wages the city was paying them.

Then in February, four of those 14 officially walked away for good.

Tuesday evening the city council met.

One of the items on the agenda is to approve an agreement between the city of Deming and the fire department, which has previously been on the agenda with no action taken.

A source tells ABC-7 the two parties have been in talks for the past two months and they have reached a tentative agreement of a 9 percent increase.

If that does end up coming to fruition that will see the lowest level firefighter and basic EMT go from $12 an hour to $13.16.

Meanwhile, at the top end, a lieutenant firefighter and a paramedic will go from $15.38 to $16.76. There are varying levels in between. Members of the public are also expected to raise their concerns about the low wages the firefighters are getting paid.