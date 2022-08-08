Sample more than 200 beers Saturday at Las Cruces Beerfest

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Beerfest at Plaza de Las Cruces finally returns this Saturday from 5 to 11 pm at the Plaza de Las Cruces at 100 N Main. This event will feature 240 diverse beer selections to sample and purchase. A ticket will include ten samples of your choice.

There will also be live DJs, live entertainment, unlimited photos, and festival t-shirts for purchase. Over 40 local and traveling vendors will be on-site. Bring your appetite and enjoy dinner, snacks, desserts and drinks from their amazing food vendor. Purchase cold water at the entry gate and support Love Las Cruces: giving back to our community gardens and food pantries, graffiti clean up and art installments.

Genera admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. It includes all access entry to entertainment, ONE branded sampling cup, unlimited photos, and 10-1 ounce samples of any beer.

VIP tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. This ticket includes all of the general admission items plus one food plate from your favorite food vendor, a fast pass to the food lines, a Festival T-Shirt, VIP seating and VIP at the bar.

A $20 DD or Minor (13+) Ticket Available at Gates. Enjoy the entertainment, unlimited photos, local food and vendors. All ages welcome. Minors 12 and under are free with legal guardians. Additional samples will be $1 each. 21+ to drink. Show Your Military ID at the Gate for $5 Off Regular Ticket Prices. Cash and Credit accepted at the gates. There will be ATMs available, but we encourage you to bring your own cash beforehand to avoid lines and to purchase additional/individual alcoholic beverages along with food from our vendors. The bar is cash only.

For tickets, go to http://lcbeerfest.com