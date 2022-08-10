Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools

KVIA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools.

The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program.

Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons on school grounds. They would only serve as eyes and ears. Their duties would be making sure the school doors are locked, being on the lookout for anything suspicious, as well as directing those in need of assistance.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content