New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools.

The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program.

Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons on school grounds. They would only serve as eyes and ears. Their duties would be making sure the school doors are locked, being on the lookout for anything suspicious, as well as directing those in need of assistance.