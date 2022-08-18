Fall semester underway for NMSU students

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The fall semester is in full swings for students at New Mexico State University. The new school year kicked off on Wednesday.

This year students can expect to see a lot of new changes and initiative in and around campus.

New this year, Chancellor Dan Arvizu will be speaking with students during his open office hours initiative where he'll make his way around campus and take up their concerns. All while the university begins its search for a new provost and chief academic officer.

Incoming freshman will also receive an new laptop of their choice to use through their college career.

Also new this year, three new buildings are under construction for the College of Agriculture. The Pan American Center is also under construction as new box suites are being built on the north end of the arena.

Students can also participate in several different events as apart of their Crimson Kick Off in efforts to get students acclimated to being on campus especially freshman.

“The whole event kind of ends a week from Saturday where the first home football game of the year, and folks are really excited about our new coach and looking to see some of our new athletes who were really involved in helping students move in during move in weekend," said Dr. Renay Scott, vice president of student success. "So it's pretty special.”

New Mexico State University is also expecting to see more students on campus this school year. Administrators predict an increase in enrollment, some of which is due to the new state led "Opportunity Scholarship."

Students who are New Mexico residents and plan to enroll in at least six credit hours at a public college to get either training certificate, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree can qualify to get all their tuition paid for.

All student whether new or returning qualify.

"I think really opens the door for other individuals who may not have a college degree but need some sort of college skill or credential to maybe get a job or a different job or get a promotion within the job they're in," Scott said.

If you're interesting in learning more you can reach out to NMSU's admission department.