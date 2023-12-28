Horse racing returns to Sunland Park for 64th season

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Racing returns to Sunland Park Friday, January 5, 2024.

The 64th live racing season opens at 12:25 p.m. and will run through Sunday, April 7. On opening day visitors can catch two thoroughbred stakes races, the $100,000 New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap as well as the $65,000 KLAQ Handicap.

After opening weekend, racing will happen on a Thursday through Sunday basis. Winners can expect to win $275,000 in purses per race day, totaling $16 million over the entire season.

The highlight of the season, the Sunland Derby, will happen on Sunday, February 18. The Kentucky Derby prep race offers a $400,000 purse and 20 qualifying points for entry to the 2024 Run of the Roses.

The events are all happening at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, located at 1200 Futurity Drive.