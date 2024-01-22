Multiple Gadsden ISD schools experiencing water ‘discoloration’

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Gadsden Independent School District is notifying parents and staff of water discoloration at Desert View Elementary, Riverside Elementary, and Sunland Park Pre-K.

District administration says the water is coming out "brownish-yellow."

"In response, GISD promptly delivered drinking water to these campuses to ensure the safety of students' hydration and for use in food preparation in the school kitchens," a district spokesperson explained in a news release sent out Monday morning. "Both schools rely on the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) for their water supply. Upon discovering the issue, the district administration informed CRRUA of this issue. GISD emphasizes that students' well-being is of utmost importance. Drinking water is available on both campuses, and precautions are in place to guarantee safe water consumption as CRRUA addresses this situation."