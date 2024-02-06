Las Cruces murder-for-hire plot foiled by undercover federal agent

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 33-year-old Leif Everett Hayman pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-to-hire.

Court records state that in the spring of 2022, Hayman used a website called Rent a Hitman to solicit a person to kill his girlfriend's mother. He allegedly submitted three service requests to the website, writing “I want her gone now, too much that I don’t like about her she’s controlling my wife," and “this is the target person if you don’t do it I will do it myself I’m already thinking about just doing it myself I want her gone now.”

An undercover ATF agent reached out to Hayman and discussed the planning of the killing and agreed on a payment of $200, according to court officials.

A federal grand jury indicted Hayman in July 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison.