First woman and first Hispanic U.S. Surgeon General to share new memoir at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Campus in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- At the start of this Women's History Month, the first woman and first Hispanic U.S. Surgeon General will share her memoir with Burrell student doctors on Sunday. It will take place at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Campus in Las Cruces at 4 p.m.

Dr. Antonia Novello will also give out free copies of the new book, titled, 'Duty Calls: Lessons Learned From an Unexpected Life of Service' on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, "The memoir tells of challenges faced and overcome, of resilience and perseverance, and of shattering glass ceilings and opening doors for future generations of leaders."

Dr. Novello was appointed by President George Bush in 1990. Before that, she served for two decades at the National Institutes of Health.

The event is free and open to the public. ABC-7 will be there and will bring you complete coverage on ABC-7 at 5 and 10 Weekend.