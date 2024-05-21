City of El Paso claims Zoological Society has not cooperated with ongoing efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso says that the El Paso Zoological Society's claims that it has agreed to a full "mutual audit" are "factually untrue."

"It is factually untrue, that the City has not directly communicated to the Society of our request for a full accounting," City leaders stated.

ABC-7 reported Monday that the Zoological Society said it accepted the City's "offer" to conduct a "mutual audit." After our report, the City responded saying that it tried on two separate occasions to contact the Society's lawyers about a "full accounting," and that the Society rejected the City's offer on May 16, 2024.

The City Council voted to cut ties with the Zoological Society Monday. The City allowed the official contract between the two to expire in March.

The City claims that the Society has not maintained records of financial transactions.

"According Section 9 of the agreement, the Society is required to 'maintain complete and accurate records of all its financial transactions' and provide the City Manager 'the right to examine or audit such records at any time or require the Society to have financial records reviewed by a certified public accountant.'”

The City says that on February 16, 2024, the City Comptroller requested the detailed financial information. The City claims that in response, Society leaders sent information that did not turn out to be the requested financial information.

The City says the Society has until May 24, 2024 to do the following things:

"Provide financial review for fiscal year 2023 by external auditors and general ledger detail information of all accounts for the past three years. (This information was requested February 16, 2024 by City Comptroller Margarita Marin; on February 27, 2024, by Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack; on March 20, 2024, by City Attorney Karla Nieman; and on April 19, 2024, by Interim City Manager Cary Westin)."

"Pursuant to Section 3(a) of the agreement, provide all membership funds for zoo development, marketing, operation, education, conservation, and promotion."

"Provide all funds raised for membership funds, invitational events, Society sponsored events (i.e., funds to be used for Zoo betterment or Society sponsored projects as per Section 3(b) of the agreement, referencing the 2024 Audit by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.)"

"Provide funds collected from donors intended for specific purposes at the El Paso Zoo, including those solicited from City employees for specific projects."

"Provide all funds raised in support of the Zoo's Master Plan as per Article 10 of the agreement."

"Provide funds raised via concessions intended for conservation efforts, including the 'round-up' donations by zoo visitors."