Lincoln County, New Mexico man dies of the plague

LINCOLN COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health reported its first human plague death in New Mexico since 2020 this week.

A Lincoln County man died after he was hospitalized with the bacterial disease. Health officials with the state says humans ordinarily become infected through flea bites. Those fleas in turn usually pick up the infection from rodents.

"Symptoms of plague in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache and weakness," NMDOH explained. "In most cases there is a painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck areas. Plague symptoms in cats and dogs include fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. There may be a swelling in the lymph node under the jaw."

NMDOH officials ask New Mexicans to exercise caution and warn that free-roaming cats and dogs can also lead to infections in humans.

Most of the time if an infected person or pet receives medical attention in time, the risk of death is greatly reduced. There is an antibiotic treatment for the plague.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to plague,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps, DVM, MPH. “This tragic incident serves as a clear reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread.”

NMDOH provided the following tips to prevent contracting the plague: