Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart accused of retaliation, discrimination in two new lawsuits

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two current Doña Ana Sheriff's Office employees are accusing Sheriff Kim Stewart of violating the Whistleblower Protection Act in two new lawsuits.

These are the fourth and fifth suits filed against the sheriff this year alone.

They were filed by a current deputy and a sergeant of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office at the beginning of March.

Both plaintiffs are being represented by Amy Orlando of the Justice Legal Team.

Deputy Jeremy Anderson, who was once a sergeant and later a lieutenant, says he was discriminated and retaliated against for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine back in 2021.

He alleges he was demoted from lieutenant to deputy because of it, and says he had a valid religious exemption to not get vaccinated that was approved by the county.

In the second suit, Sergeant Edin Flores says she was retaliated against due to her union affiliation, as well as for her relationship with her husband, who is also part of the union.

Back in January, her husband, Lieutenant Eric Flores filed a similar suit, alleging he was retaliated against for reporting quote, improper and illegal behavior to both human resources and county manager Fernando Macias.

Sheriff Stewart told ABC-7 Monday that she does not comment on ongoing litigation.

We also reached out to county manager Fernando Macias, who told us in a statement, quote, “I cannot comment as the defendants are my employers, the Board of County Commissioners for Doña Ana County.”

ABC-7 has also been reaching out to the Justice Legal Team all day Monday for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this publication.