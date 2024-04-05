City of Las Cruces announcing water restrictions

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The city of Las Cruces has announced water restrictions for spring and summer seasons.

The city said the restrictions began Monday, April 1st.

They say the restrictions prohibit watering of outdoor plant life from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The schedule is meant for customers with even-numbered address to water every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, according to officials.

Those with odd-number address are allowed to water every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. No water is allowed on Monday.

The city is asking residents to conserve water wisely to conserve future demand.

The utility company has set up an automated service to report water waste which includes: watering on the wrong day or time, water leaving the property or ponding, and not using a bucket and shut-off nozzle to clean cars or pavement.

The hotline is (575) 528-4444 and is available 24-hours.