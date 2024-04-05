Federal agents raid Las Cruces motel, seize drugs and stolen guns

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- FBI agents, along with the Las Cruces/Dona Ana County Metro Narcotics Agency, conducted a search warrant at the Imperial Sky Motel in an ongoing operation to take down a drug trafficking organization.

While raiding the motel, which is located on West Picacho Avenue, the agents found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and stolen firearms.

At the same time, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, Las Cruces Police Department, and New Mexico State Police raided the Coachlight Motel Inn & RV, located on Motel Boulevard. They arrested five people on state charges and one on federal charges.

The agencies had carried out other joint operations at other West Picacho Avenue motels in March.