New Mexico lawmakers will discuss public safety in July special session

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state's legislature will enter a special session July 18, 2024. Lawmakers will specifically focus on public safety precautions, according to the governor's office.

A spokesperson for Governor Lujan Grisham says that the governor wants to give lawmakers a chance to finish their work from an earlier 30-day session. She expects this upcoming special session to last a few days.

“While we made some progress toward a safer New Mexico during the 30-day day session, we agree that we must do more,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “The special session in July will enable us to deliver additional statutory changes that reduce the danger and risk New Mexico communities face every day."