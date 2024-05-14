Skip to Content
New Mexico launches new absentee ballot tracking system ahead of Primary Election

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico is launching a new absentee ballot tracking system. Voters will be able to access information about the delivery and return status of their ballot.

“With our new ballot tracking system we’ve improved upon our existing system by now offering more information to voters about where exactly their absentee ballot is in the mailing process, and giving voters the ability to sign up for email or text notifications so they always know the status of their mailed ballot," said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Any qualified New Mexican can sign up for an absentee ballot. The deadline for the June 4, 2024 Primary Election is May 21, 2024. The absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Election Day.

Find the state's voter portal here.

