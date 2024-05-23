New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces happening May 25th to May 27th

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces to be hosted this Memorial Day Weekend. It will happen from May 25th to May 27th at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds. This year’s festival will have 17 New Mexico wineries. Multiple wines will be available for tasting or purchase by the glass or bottle. Many wineries will be offering festival-only discount pricing.

General admission tasting tickets are $30 if bought in advance and $35 at the gate. That will include a commemorative wine glass, samples of New Mexico wines from all wineries present, and $5 off any one bottle of wine. Reserve Tickets are an additional $25 per person.

This year they announced they will have the Reserve Wine Tasting Lounge which includes a private shaded structure with reserve wines and new releases, a Riedel tasting glass, food and wine pairings, live entertainment and private restrooms. It will happen from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during the main event and will be limited to just 400 people per day. The Reserve Tasting ticket offers “all the wines, without the lines”.

There will be nearly a dozen local food trucks, music and dancing and the main stage will feature NMSU’s Proud Pete, Unlyshed, Urban Edge, 575 Band, Damian Wyldes, & Garden Grove. There will also be more than 50 vendors of fine art, women’s wear, wellness products, accessories, and delectable local cheeses and chocolates. Doors open are set to open for General Admission tickets at noon daily. Valid government issued IDs are required for entry.