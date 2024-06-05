Man charged with taking $80,000 in merchandise from Las Cruces cannabis store

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Christopher Stubbs is charged with burglarizing My Cannabis Plus, a store at 1030 El Paseo in Las Cruces.

Court documents state that on June 4, 2024 at 9:47 AM, a witness saw Stubbs walk out of the store carrying several bags.

An officer later found Stubbs riding a bicycle and carrying a bag. Court documents state that the officer found marijuana products belonging to the store inside the bag.

Investigators later found signs of forced entry to the store and the owner said he wanted to press charges.

According to court documents, the business owner estimated that Stubbs allegedly stole $80,000 in merchandise.