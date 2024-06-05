Skip to Content
New Mexico

Man charged with taking $80,000 in merchandise from Las Cruces cannabis store

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
New
Published 3:39 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Christopher Stubbs is charged with burglarizing My Cannabis Plus, a store at 1030 El Paseo in Las Cruces.

Court documents state that on June 4, 2024 at 9:47 AM, a witness saw Stubbs walk out of the store carrying several bags.

An officer later found Stubbs riding a bicycle and carrying a bag. Court documents state that the officer found marijuana products belonging to the store inside the bag.

Investigators later found signs of forced entry to the store and the owner said he wanted to press charges.

According to court documents, the business owner estimated that Stubbs allegedly stole $80,000 in merchandise.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content