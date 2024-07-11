Former New Mexico State Police officer sentenced to 18 years for sexual assault of a child

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge sentenced former New Mexico State Police officer Ronald Jackson to 18 years in prison today.

Jackson was convicted of criminal sexual penetration of a child. The assaults happened over a two-year period and started when the victim was in the fourth grade, officials tell ABC-7. The victim reported the incidents because Jackson had been allegedly stalking her on social media, officials say.

Jackson had previously been fired from NMSP for inappropriate behaviors with a female co-worker, and was also let go from a correctional facility for the alleged rape of an inmate. The charges were dropped after the inmate died in prison.