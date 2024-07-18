Borderland community invited to Upper Rio Grande Citizens Forum, how you can participate today

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission Upper Rio Grande Citizens Forum Board is inviting the community to participate in a crucial public meeting today to discuss water management and flood prevention efforts in the Upper Rio Grande area.

These forums are held three times a year since 1999. Officials want to have open conversations with the community.

Today's agenda includes updates on sediment disposal and drought resilience efforts. Enrique Ornelas, Assistant Area Operations Manager for the USIBWC Upper Rio Grande Field Office, will provide insights on the sediment disposal program. Genevieve Allan, Planning Group Supervisor for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, will discuss grant opportunities and drought resilience efforts.

ABC-7 spoke to Frank Fisher, public affairs chief for the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, he says this meeting will allow officials learn what improvements are needed.

“The IBWC has been doing a terrific job dredging the Rio Grande and some of the other tributaries to be able to remove the sediment to keep the water flowing, to prevent flooding,” Fisher says. “However, we have a lot of the sediment piled up and we have offered a program where people can come by, pick up the sediment for free.”

Public comment is a key part of the meeting, officials want to hear from all residents in communities near the Rio Grande stretching from El Paso to Las Cruces. They will use public comments to act on future projects.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Doña Ana County Government Center. Attendees can also join virtually via Microsoft Teams by clicking here.