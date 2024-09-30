Las Cruces child names new garbage truck “Little Grabby”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A third grader by the name of Milah Lee had the honor to name the latest garbage disposal vehicle just recently added to the Las Cruces & Utilities fleet on Sept. 26.

Children who participated in the City's Weed and Seed program pose for a picture in front of new disposal truck named "Little Grabby" by winner Milah Lee. (Courtesy of the City of Las Cruces & Utilities.)

The City of Las Cruces & Utilities held a competition in April 2024 at the City's Weed and Seed program where over 40 names were submitted by children a part of the program. Fortunately for Lee, "Grabby" was chosen as the new vehicles name.

The City of Las Cruces & Utilities added "Little" to the name in honor of William Little, a past member of the Las Cruces & Utilities board of commissioners. Little was on the board for 18 years before he retired earlier this year, according to a press release by the City of Las Cruces & Utilities.

The vehicle is smaller in size compared to your regular, every day dumpster trucks. It will reportedly service smaller communities where larger trucks have problems maneuvering.

Milah Lee with her award certificate for naming "Little Grabby," the new Las Cruces & Utilities garbage disposal truck. (Courtesy of the Las Cruces & Utilities)

"Little Grabby has been in operation for a few weeks and has the hauling capacity of 150 containers where a full size LCU solid waste truck can haul about 700 containers," according to the press release.

The name "Little Grabby" was added to the Las Cruces & Utilities logo attached to the side of the vehicle.

New garbage disposal truck for the City of Las Cruces & Utilities named "Little Grabby" began its first day on Sept. 26.

The truck made its first appearance on Sept. 26 at the A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven parking lot where Lee was awarded a certificate and a "prize bag."