CRRUA now at “82.75% compliance” with NMED regulations

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority released a notice saying it has corrected seven more deficiencies identified by the New Mexico Environment Department in its 2023 Sanitary Survey of CRRUA.

CRRUA says it has now corrected 48 of the 58 deficiencies identified by the NMED, bringing it up to 82.75%. The last report recorded 70% compliance.

CRRUA says it plans to schedule water tank inspections, which make up the rest of the checklist, and has secured a certified contractor to complete the inspections by the end of December.

The Progress Checklist is available for viewing on the home page of the CRRUA website.

“We voluntarily started the Progress Checklist as a transparent way for customers to follow the actions CRRUA is taking,” CRRUA Executive Director Juan Crosby said.

Crosby also said other recent improvements include the replacement of filter media at two arsenic treatment facilities, bringing them in compliance with safe drinking water standards.

CRRUA found itself the topic of controversy at the end of last year after Sunland Park and Santa Teresa's water tested positive for arsenic. After that, the State of New Mexico began investigations on CRRUA's operations and facilities.

In September, the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor found that the utility did not misuse funds in the construction of the Santa Teresa Arsenic Community Treatment Plant.