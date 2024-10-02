Skip to Content
Allsup's, known for their fried chimichangas, building location near Metro Verde on Las Cruces' East Mesa

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Allsup's, the New Mexico-founded convenience store chain known for their fried foods, is officially building two locations in Las Cruces, with one of them being near Metro Verde on the city's East Mesa.

The second will be off of I-10 near the Love's Truck Stop on the city's westside, near the Las Cruces International Airport.

ABC-7 confirmed this through building permits posted on-site, as well as through District 5 Representative Becky Corran.

According to Corran, construction on the East Mesa location, which is being built at the intersection of Sonoma Ranch Blvd. and Engler Rd., is expected to open in "early" 2025.

"Folks here have really been asking for some convenience, being able to grab some food on their way home, and Allsup's is here to deliver," said Corran to ABC-7 on Tuesday.

ABC-7 is still working on finding out the opening date for the westside location. Corran also confirmed that another location is being built in Chaparral.

ABC-7 has reached out to Yesway!, Allsup's parent company for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this publication.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

