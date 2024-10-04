“Say Boo to the Flu” event provides drive-thru vaccinations in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) --This weekend the New Mexico Department of Health is holding drive-thru vaccinations for children and adults at local hospitals.

Two local hospitals will be offering flu shots for everyone six-months and up.

It’s the annual "Say Boo to the Flu" event starting Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at both Mountainview regional medical center and Three Crosses regional hospital.

Individuals and family members are encouraged to show up early for a place in line to improve their chances of being vaccinated at the event.

This will be going on while flu vaccine supplies last.

There is no charge for the vaccinations, but anyone with insurance should bring their insurance card, including Medicaid or Medicare, with them.