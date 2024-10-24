Skip to Content
Doña Ana County Clerk warns voters about spam text messages

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Clerk's office reports that over the past several days they have received calls and emails from concerned voters who have received a text message saying someone at their residence has not voted in the 2024 General Election. Doña Ana County Clerk's office wants to let the community know that these text messages are not coming from their office.

The Doña Ana County Clerk's office is reminding residents that they can check their voting history at nmvote.org. Voters who have already cast their ballot for the 2024 General Election during early voting can see that information on their voting history. Election Day for the 2024 General Election will happen Tuesday, November 5th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 42 voting centers across Doña Ana County.

Gabby Hernandez

