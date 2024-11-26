Prosecutors appeal motion to dismiss Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting case

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The State of New Mexico is appealing the New Mexico Court of Appeals order giving Alec Baldwin an expedited motion for dismissal in the Rust shooting case.

A judge dismissed the case this summer over evidence allegedly withheld by prosecutors. At that time, the case's special prosecutors filed a separate court filing arguing that there were "insufficient facts" to support the judge's findings.

Today's filing appeals the court's order denying prosecutors' motion to reconsider dismissal of the case.

The case stems from a deadly shooting on the set of the movie Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, along with the film's director, were shot by a prop gun held by Baldwin. Hutchins died in the shooting.