Otero County Sheriff Deputy Charged with First-Degree Murder

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is submitting first-degree murder charges against Otero County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Diaz in the June 2024 death of 17-year-old Elijah Hadley.

Hadley was walking with an air soft gun along US Highway 70 near mile marker 240 on June 25, 2024. Diaz responded to calls for a welfare check on Hadley. Prosecutors say Diaz opened fire and killed Hadley. ABC-7 reported on the video released of the incident in July 2024.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman spoke to Hadley's family today to inform them of the charge against Diaz. Bregman plans to prosecute the case along with Chief Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon.

Prosecutors with the 12th Judicial District asked the Bernalillo County District Attorney to take over the case in July, citing conflicts.