Las Cruces apartment fire injures one, displaces two residents

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on Nevada avenue this weekend.

The fire broke out at 12:20 AM Sunday, January 19, 2025. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the apartment and fire was coming out of multiple windows. They put out the fire in 20 minutes.

One person received medical treatment at the scene, but that person did not end up going to the hospital, officials say.

The American Red Cross is now helping two residents find temporary housing.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, according to the City of Las Cruces.