Ben Archer Health Centers reportedly refusing care to those “unlawfully present” in U.S.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ben Archer Health Centers, which operates 11 clinics throughout Southern New Mexico, is reportedly turning away patients that don't have birth certificates, or any other accepted way to prove citizenship.

An anonymous employee of one of the clinics first reported the new policy to ABC-7, and was then later shared by Senator Martin Heinrich on 'X.'

In Heinrich's post, he said "Ben Archer Health Center is turning away KIDS & patients without birth certificates to prove citizenship, at school clinics and other clinics. This is NOT okay."

He added "we have a measles outbreak and skyrocketing grocery prices, and Donald Trump is focusing on THIS?!"

The post was accompanied by a piece of paper reportedly posted in a window of one of the 11 clinics, stating "due to Executive Order 'Ending Subsidization of Open Borders' dated February 19, 2025, any ineligible alien who entered the United States illegally or is otherwise unlawfully present in the United States does not qualify for federally funded services at Ben Archer Health Center."

According to Ben Archer's website, the clinics are funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, alongside the State of New Mexico, and Doña Ana County.

In the clinic's mission statement on their website, they state that one of their objectives is to provide healthcare access to the under-served.

The anonymous employee of one of the clinics also provided ABC-7 with emails showing what kinds of documentation are accepted, and which aren't.

According to one of the emails, proof of citizenship that must be provided to to receive care include a Real ID with a star, U.S. passport, military ID, birth certificate, or a permanent resident card.

ABC-7 has reached out to Ben Archer's executive director Mary Alice Garay for a comment, but have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story, and we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.