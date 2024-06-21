Longtime El Pasoan deals with loss of home charred in wilfires in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, NM (KVIA) -- Former El Paso resident Eric Huseby is dealing with the loss of his cabin in Ruidoso, after the South Fork fire swept through his neighborhood.

"I was just kind of numb," said Huseby, as he described what went through his head the moment he learned his cabin was burned down.

Huseby says, even though some homes were spared near his cabin, the houses belonging to his immediate neighbors also went up in flames.

"I feel very fortunate, this was a rental property, but, other people they've lost their only home, and they've lost all of their possessions in int, and there was nothing too terribly sentimental in a rental cabin," said Huseby, "All your pictures of your family and things were with us where you live, and not there, so, other people have ti much worse and our hearts go out to them."

The New Mexico State police continue to turn away homeowners like Huseby from visiting their properties after the wildfire roared through parts of Ruidoso. Law enforcement is blocking off the roads for safety reason.

Huseby tells ABC-7 it'll be difficult to rebuild, however, he hopes to make the cabin similar to what it was before the fire. "It's tough because it truly was a labor of love. we spent thousands of hours just building decks and rockwayas and putting in flooring over the course of 15 years of continual improvement, and it's gone in an instant," said Huseby, who's confident Ruidoso will overcome these wildfires, with many of the structures in the village that were spared by the wildfires.

"I'm really encouraged there may be a lot for people to come back to," said Huseby.