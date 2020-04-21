Watch LIVE: Texas governor holds virus briefing, unveils National Guard mobile testing plan

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott was set to provide the latest information from the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon about efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 20,000 Texans have tested positive, and 495 died from the virus, according to state health officials.

Tuesday's update comes after the governor announced plans for the Texas National Guard to mobilize more than 1,200 personnel for mobile virus testing teams.

Abbott said that Guard members will be mobilized throughout the state to operate mobile coronavirus testing sites. The first two locations will be in Fredericksburg and Floresville, according to a news release.

"The State of Texas continues to expand our Covid-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need," Abbott said in a statement.

In total, 25 teams will be deployed throughout the state, in locations based on the assessment of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The sites will each initially be able to test 150 people per day.