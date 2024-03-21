El Paso doctor re-appointed to state medical board review committee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed El Paso doctor and ABC-7 Medical Contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee through January 2030.

In addition to his position at ABC-7, Dr. Alozie also serves as CEO of Sunset West Health. His work focuses on infectious disease care.

Dr. Alozie is also a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Texas Medical Association, American College of Physicians, El Paso County Medical Society, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics.

Gov. Abbott also appointed him to the Task Force on Infectious Disease and Preparedness and Response Task Force.