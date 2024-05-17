Governor Abbott appoints four to Finance Commission of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathleen Fields, David Osborn, Troy Lambden, and Miguel Romano to the Finance Commission of Texas. The Commission is the governing body of the state's banking, savings and loan, and consumer credit agencies.
- Kathleen Fields of San Antonio is a retired audit partner of RSM US LLP.
- David Osborn of El Paso is president and CEO of WestStar Bank.
- Troy Lambden of Graham is CEO and a director of Graham Savings and Loan, SSB. He is a member of the TXCPA, Texas Bankers Association, and IBAT.
- Miguel Romano of Austin is president of Ascension Texas Foundations, which includes Ascension Seton, Dell Children’s and Ascension Providence hospitals.