Governor Abbott appoints four to Finance Commission of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathleen Fields, David Osborn, Troy Lambden, and Miguel Romano to the Finance Commission of Texas. The Commission is the governing body of the state's banking, savings and loan, and consumer credit agencies.

