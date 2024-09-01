Stay safe this Labor Day: warnings and tips from Texas DPS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement efforts ahead of Labor Day.

The safety measures include Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE), which runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, statewide.

The program is a specialized campaign is characterized by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers looking for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, or otherwise not complying with Texas’ 'Move Over, Slow Down' law or violating other laws.

“Too often, these long holiday weekends mean problems on the roads,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Instead, as we mark the end of summer, let’s keep safety our top priority by following traffic laws and ensuring everyone has a sober ride home. By planning and thinking ahead, we can ensure everyone enjoys the long holiday weekend safely.”

Last year, Texas DPS employed similar methods, and issued more than 43,179 citations and warnings, including 4,332 for speeding; 990 for no insurance; 421 for individuals without seat belts or child seat restraints; and over 207 for 'Move Over, Slow Down' violations.

The department also arrested 193 people on DWI charges, and 222 people for other felony charges.

To avoid facing unwanted consequences as you celebrate the unofficial end to Summer, Texas DPS has some tips: