Stay safe this Labor Day: warnings and tips from Texas DPS
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement efforts ahead of Labor Day.
The safety measures include Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE), which runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, statewide.
The program is a specialized campaign is characterized by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers looking for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, or otherwise not complying with Texas’ 'Move Over, Slow Down' law or violating other laws.
“Too often, these long holiday weekends mean problems on the roads,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Instead, as we mark the end of summer, let’s keep safety our top priority by following traffic laws and ensuring everyone has a sober ride home. By planning and thinking ahead, we can ensure everyone enjoys the long holiday weekend safely.”
Last year, Texas DPS employed similar methods, and issued more than 43,179 citations and warnings, including 4,332 for speeding; 990 for no insurance; 421 for individuals without seat belts or child seat restraints; and over 207 for 'Move Over, Slow Down' violations.
The department also arrested 193 people on DWI charges, and 222 people for other felony charges.
To avoid facing unwanted consequences as you celebrate the unofficial end to Summer, Texas DPS has some tips:
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.