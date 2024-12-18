Top Texas specialty license plates of 2024 revealed

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- My Plates is revealing the top selling specialty plates in Texas for 2024.

"The rankings span seven categories, including the coveted title of the number one plate in Texas," a spokesperson explained.

Classic Black comes in first overall with more than 14,000 Texans selecting the design. That equals more than $3.7 million in sales this year. The plate has ranked number one every year since its debut in 2016.

“The enduring popularity of Classic Black stems from its timeless appeal, reminiscent of Texas license plates from the mid-20th century when a full black background was standard on Texas vehicles,” said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

Look through the full list of winners in each category below:

No.1 Charity Plate: Texas DPS Troopers Foundation

No.1 Sports Plate: Dallas Cowboys

No.1 Embossed Plate: Black & Gold Embossed

No.1 College Plate: Texas A&M University

No.1 New Release: Brushed Metal Grill

No.1 Crossover Plate: Lone Star Black Silver (State of the Arts)

No.1 Texas Plate: Classic Black

Texans bought more than 90,000 specialty plates in 272 designs the last 12 months.