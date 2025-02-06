Chinese seed package shipped to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is advising residents to "exercise extreme caution" if they get unsolicited packages of unknown seeds or liquids from China.

The department recently received reports of a package delivered to Clute, Texas.

“Receiving any unsolicited liquid or chemical at your doorstep poses a significant risk to the health of you and your family," Miller stated. "We also cannot allow unidentified seeds to enter Texas. If planted, invasive plant species will substantially harm the Texas agriculture industry. The TDA will work diligently to identify these unknown seeds and liquids to protect Texas residents.”

The department sent the package and everything inside to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division for testing, an official explained today.

"As heightened tariffs on China have taken effect, the United States Postal Service (USPS) temporarily halted the acceptance of inbound packages from China and Hong Kong on Tuesday, but it has resumed this service," a department spokesperson explained. "For now, customers should stay alert for any incoming unsolicited packages."

Miller advises that if you get a foreign package containing seeds, keep it sealed and call (800) TELL-TDA.