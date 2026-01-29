Gov. Abbott declares statewide disaster for New World screwworm

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration today to better equip the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team. The New World screwworm presents a threat to Texas, according to the Governor's Office.

Officials in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas have been reporting new cases of New World screwworm in cattle this month. The cases are being reported within 200 miles of the Texas border. The pest infects cattle primarily, and poses a threat to Texas' agriculture and ranching business. The pest can also infect humans.

"Although the New World screwworm fly is not yet present in Texas or the U.S., its northward spread from Mexico toward the U.S. southern border poses a serious threat to Texas' livestock industry and wildlife," said Governor Abbott. "State law authorizes me to act to prevent a threat of infestation that could cause severe damage to Texas property, and I will not wait for such harm to reach our livestock and wildlife. With this statewide disaster declaration, the Texas NWS Response Team can fully utilize all state government prevention and response resources to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite. Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be."

The governor is now directing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team. He is also partnering with the USDA to create a new $750 million Domestic Sterile NWS Production Facility in Edinburg, Texas.