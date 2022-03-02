NBA fines Pacers’ Jalen Smith, Spurs’ Dejounte Murray $20K

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official and Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been docked $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee. Both incidents occurred Monday night. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic in the third quarter of a game the Pacers lost 119-103. Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg.