No. 7 Texas outlasts No. 10 Iowa State in OT in Big 12 semis

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and No. 7 Texas outlasted No. 10 Iowa State 82-73 on Saturday in the Big 12 women’s semifinals. The Longhorns (25-6) will face No. 4 Baylor in the championship game Sunday. Baylor beat No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal. Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period. Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each. Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points