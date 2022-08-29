Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 5:50 AM

Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

KVIA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

The 17-year-old and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. An 18-month-old had minor injuries and was expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

“That 17-year-old will never graduate, that 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten, that 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life,” he said.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content