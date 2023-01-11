Skip to Content
Tarleton State secures 73-63 win over Chicago State

By The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy’s 15 points helped Tarleton State defeat Chicago State 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Gaddy had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (9-8). Shamir Bogues added 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Shakur Daniel was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Cougars (4-15) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Elijah Weaver had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian while Chicago State visits UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

