AP Texas

Suits throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in Houston Christian’s 34-19 win over SE Louisiana

Published 10:01 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Colby Suits threw for three first-half touchdowns and Darryle Evans had 173 yards on the ground, leading Houston Christian to a 34-19 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Suits completed 16 of 27 passes for 282 yards. His touchdowns went for 24 yards to Darrion Sherfield, 86 yards to Deuce McMillan and 25 yards to Karl Reynolds as the Huskies built a 24-6 lead late in the second quarter.

Eli Sawyer rallied the Lions with a pair of touchdown passes but a 21-yard run by Suits put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Sawyer completed 25 of 41 attempts for 331 yards but the Huskies’ rush got to him for four sacks.

The Huskies (2-2, 1-0 Southland Conference) outgained the defending conference champion Lions (0-4, 0-1) 549 yards to 360.

Associated Press

