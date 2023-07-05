

Canva

Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Texas

One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Texas have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.



Canva

#20. Austin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.1% (9 of 219 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.9% (3,228 of 111,725 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#19. Fayette County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.3% (16 of 375 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.3% (3,275 of 140,791 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#18. Sabine County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.3% (4 of 93 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.0% (2,345 of 78,628 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#17. Donley County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.4% (3 of 68 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.8% (2,415 of 20,400 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#16. Potter County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.4% (8 of 181 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.0% (9,269 of 229,202 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#15. Tyler County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.4% (6 of 135 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.8% (322 of 42,769 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#14. Wheeler County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.8% (5 of 104 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.6% (5,897 of 40,460 square meters of bridges)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#13. Trinity County

– Bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (4 of 82 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.7% (404 of 59,207 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#12. Foard County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.0% (3 of 60 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.3% (197 of 14,701 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#11. Gray County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.0% (4 of 80 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.3% (2,651 of 62,023 square meters of bridges)



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#10. Limestone County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.0% (14 of 279 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.3% (2,246 of 68,365 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#9. Hardeman County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.2% (4 of 77 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.7% (4,901 of 45,819 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#8. Fannin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.5% (17 of 311 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.4% (1,860 of 136,927 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#7. Crosby County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.3% (1 of 16 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.1% (95 of 4,579 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#6. Nacogdoches County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.3% (15 of 239 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.1% (1,312 of 119,455 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#5. Polk County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.6% (14 of 212 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.7% (2,350 of 137,315 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#4. Fisher County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.8% (10 of 146 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.4% (1,686 of 31,217 square meters of bridges)



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#3. Houston County

– Bridges in poor condition: 7.7% (15 of 195 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (3,276 of 53,027 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#2. Martin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 7.7% (1 of 13 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.8% (1,021 of 6,899 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#1. Shelby County

– Bridges in poor condition: 7.9% (14 of 177 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.8% (4,156 of 85,922 square meters of bridges)